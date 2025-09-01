Schlumberger Limited (SLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

