Saudi Central Bank Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $77.34 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

