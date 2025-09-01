Saudi Central Bank Invests $27,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $207.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.48. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

