Satsuma Technology (LON:SATS) Releases Earnings Results

Satsuma Technology (LON:SATS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Satsuma Technology Trading Up 24.6%
LON SATS opened at GBX 2.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.46 million and a PE ratio of -1,633.33. Satsuma Technology has a 1-year low of GBX 2 and a 1-year high of GBX 13.90.
Satsuma Technology Company Profile
