Satsuma Technology (LON:SATS) Releases Earnings Results

Satsuma Technology (LON:SATS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Satsuma Technology Trading Up 24.6%

LON SATS opened at GBX 2.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.46 million and a PE ratio of -1,633.33. Satsuma Technology has a 1-year low of GBX 2 and a 1-year high of GBX 13.90.

Get Satsuma Technology alerts:

Satsuma Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.