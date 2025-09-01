Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 181.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Samsara were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,882 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,635,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,082,000 after purchasing an additional 952,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Samsara Trading Down 0.9%

Samsara stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%.The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,240. This trade represents a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931,317 shares of company stock valued at $115,635,442. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

