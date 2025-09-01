RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,275,816 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26. The stock has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

