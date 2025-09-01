Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $305,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $141.86 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

