Royal Bank of Canada Sells 256,956 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,956 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.84% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $582,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0%
PNC stock opened at $207.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.71 and its 200 day moving average is $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
