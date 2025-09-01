Royal Bank of Canada Sells 256,956 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,956 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.84% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $582,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $207.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.71 and its 200 day moving average is $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

About The PNC Financial Services Group



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

