Royal Bank of Canada Sells 188,322 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,322 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $535,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

