Royal Bank of Canada Has $446.40 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.59% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $446,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $84.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

