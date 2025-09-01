Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $337,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,522,000 after buying an additional 1,743,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,457,000 after buying an additional 144,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,499,000 after buying an additional 93,226 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,837,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,281,000 after buying an additional 397,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,325,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,999,000 after buying an additional 337,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $91.53 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

