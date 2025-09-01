Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $526.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

