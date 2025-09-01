Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives $6.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.3571.
RZLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,569 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
