Reviewing NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neumora Therapeutics and NextCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 1 5 3 0 2.22 NextCure 0 1 2 0 2.67

Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 312.88%. NextCure has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 406.96%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextCure is more favorable than Neumora Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of NextCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Neumora Therapeutics has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextCure has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and NextCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A -98.95% -87.68% NextCure N/A -106.62% -85.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and NextCure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$243.79 million ($1.57) -1.10 NextCure N/A N/A -$55.65 million ($25.82) -0.19

Neumora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neumora Therapeutics beats NextCure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. It has a license agreement with Yale University. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

