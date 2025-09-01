Reviewing Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Resources Connection pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Resources Connection is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection -34.78% 0.31% 0.23% Heidrick & Struggles International 2.92% 14.85% 6.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Resources Connection and Heidrick & Struggles International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $551.33 million 0.31 -$191.78 million ($5.82) -0.88 Heidrick & Struggles International $1.17 billion 0.90 $8.73 million $1.59 31.96

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidrick & Struggles International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Resources Connection and Heidrick & Struggles International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Resources Connection on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

