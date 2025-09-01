Reviewing Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) and Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Friedman Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Highway has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friedman Industries has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Highway alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Highway and Friedman Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 1.43% 1.63% 1.01% Friedman Industries 1.84% 6.50% 3.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $7.41 million 1.07 $110,000.00 $0.02 86.25 Friedman Industries $464.83 million 0.29 $6.09 million $1.20 15.91

This table compares Highway and Friedman Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Friedman Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Highway. Friedman Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Friedman Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Highway pays out 350.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Friedman Industries pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Friedman Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Friedman Industries beats Highway on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

(Get Free Report)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils. This segment also processes customer-owned coils on a fee basis. The company sells coil products and processing services to approximately 200 customers located primarily in the midwestern, southwestern and southeastern regions of the United States. Its principal customers for these products and services are steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts and other fabricated steel products. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.