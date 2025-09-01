Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,921 Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $183.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $183.93. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

