Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 225,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $231.01 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average is $199.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.