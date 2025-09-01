Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $513,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
Shares of AVB opened at $195.87 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities
In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.
