Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $174.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

