Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $447,000 in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,196. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $201.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

