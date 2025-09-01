Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6%

COP stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

