Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $398.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $408.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.05.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,632,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,710. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

