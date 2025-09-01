Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 55 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 553,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,825,000 after buying an additional 244,198 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1%

GD stock opened at $324.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $326.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

