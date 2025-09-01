Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RELY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Remitly Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Remitly Global stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.88 and a beta of 0.13. Remitly Global has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Remitly Global

In other news, Director Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,663,811 shares in the company, valued at $71,993,886.15. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,920. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,583 shares of company stock valued at $828,744. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Remitly Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

