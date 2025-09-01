Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $580.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,210.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

