RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $201.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,542.50. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 7,289 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $200,520.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,531,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,143,972.01. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 1,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

