RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $201.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $28.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,542.50. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 7,289 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $200,520.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,531,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,143,972.01. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RCM Technologies
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.