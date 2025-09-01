Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $34,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

RJF stock opened at $169.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.91 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

