Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,264 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Rollins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.9% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Rollins by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $56.54 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

