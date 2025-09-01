Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at $855,017,794.80. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.6%

Paycom Software stock opened at $227.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.08 and a twelve month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

