Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $492.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.99 and a 200-day moving average of $427.60. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $538.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.75.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

