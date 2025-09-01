Rachel Hayden Sells 833 Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel Hayden sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $36,951.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,527.80. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rachel Hayden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Rachel Hayden sold 1,080 shares of ScanSource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $48,265.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Rachel Hayden sold 1,012 shares of ScanSource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $43,789.24.

On Friday, June 20th, Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of ScanSource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The business had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

