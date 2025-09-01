QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on QNST shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 26.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 51.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in QuinStreet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.42 million, a PE ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 0.68. QuinStreet has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

