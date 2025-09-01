Quarry LP Buys Shares of 834 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $619.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.56 and a 200 day moving average of $477.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

