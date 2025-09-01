Quarry LP Acquires 572 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Quarry LP raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $275.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $281.50. The company has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.98.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

