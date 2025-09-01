Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus set a $375.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

NYSE PWR opened at $378.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $424.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

