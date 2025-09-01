Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

