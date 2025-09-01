Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director William Waddill Sells 4,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,130 shares in the company, valued at $540,952.50. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $59.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $61.89.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.