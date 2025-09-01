Premier, Inc. $PINC Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.62% of Premier worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,414,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,891,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 292,979 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 405,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 289,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 5,893.3% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 227,660 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $27.26.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 381.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $34,096.15. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 94,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,456.35. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,339.19. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,805 shares of company stock worth $145,915. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

