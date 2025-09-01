Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Buys $49,499.25 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Agee purchased 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $49,499.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 202,841 shares in the company, valued at $943,210.65. The trade was a 5.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Precigen Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative net margin of 2,868.66% and a negative return on equity of 842.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.