Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Buys $49,499.25 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Agee purchased 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $49,499.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 202,841 shares in the company, valued at $943,210.65. The trade was a 5.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Precigen Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of PGEN stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative net margin of 2,868.66% and a negative return on equity of 842.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
