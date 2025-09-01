Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises about 9.4% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.27% of PTC worth $50,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 76,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 97.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 99.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $213.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

