Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $32.91 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 6.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $32,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $18,106,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $12,134,207. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $562.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

