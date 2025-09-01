Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $32.91 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 6.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $32,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $18,106,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies
In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $12,134,207. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $562.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyler Technologies
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- ACM Research: Why This Chinese Chip Stock Is Just Getting Started
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.