Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $1.56 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

