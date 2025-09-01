Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Financial Review

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 3.23% -83.90% 2.59% Galaxy Gaming -13.60% N/A -12.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 5 3 0 2.38 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $7.04, suggesting a potential upside of 89.64%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

This table compares Playtika and Galaxy Gaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.55 billion 0.55 $162.20 million $0.24 15.46 Galaxy Gaming $31.74 million 2.30 -$2.63 million ($0.16) -18.04

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats Galaxy Gaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. It markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

