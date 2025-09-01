Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $279,428.94. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,279 shares of company stock valued at $38,832,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 40,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $1,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 94.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 99.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

