Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 447.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 93,094 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.16. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

