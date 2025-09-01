Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.87 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of -483.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

