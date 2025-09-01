Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $115,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,875,000 after buying an additional 2,563,740 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $23,744,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,492,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 999,716 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,640,000 after purchasing an additional 862,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ELAN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

