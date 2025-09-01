Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $29,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $133.69 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

