Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,675 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 4.3% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $243,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $167.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

